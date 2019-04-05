Man gets 12 years for raping 4-year-old

Twenty-eight-year-old Dwayne Hamilton who was found guilty for the rape committed on a 4-year-old was on Friday given a 12-year sentence by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

The accused was found guilty on March 20, 2019 by a 12-member jury at the High Court but the sentencing was deferred to today after his lawyer made a request for a probation report.

However, during her ruling, Justice Barlow recommended that during his time in prison, Hamilton be exposed to counselling and as such advised him to participate meaningfully in same which could ultimately help to reform him.

The accused was represented by Ravindra Mohabir while the state was represented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave, Seeta Bishundial and Sarah Martin.

The court heard that the accused committed the act on the child moments after she had used the washroom on February 21, 2007.

The accused who was 16-year-old at the time was caught in the act by the child’s mother who wasted no time to report the matter to the police. He was later arrested and charged.