Man electrocuted after speeding car crashes into utility pole

A 24-year-old man is now in a serious condition at the Mabaruma Hospital after he was electrocuted when the car he was driving crashed into a utility pole along the Hosororo Stretch Public Road, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Royston Gill of Hosororo Hill, Mabaruma is suffering third degree burns to both legs and fourth degree burns to his neck.

Police said at around 12:30hrs on Thursday, the man was driving at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and collided with the utility pole.

As a result of the collision, the pole was broken and the exposed wires were hanging.

As the driver stepped out of the car, he walked onto a live wire.

From the electric shock, he was rendered unconscious.

He was taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he is admitted a patient.

Police said his condition is regarded as stable after he regained consciousness.