Man wanted over Corriverton ganja bust surrenders to CANU

Omesh Lakeram, the 47-year-old man who was wanted over an $18 million marijuana bust at Corriverton, Berbice surrendered to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his Attorney, Bernard Da Silva, who confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

On May 11, 2021, CANU said it interdicted 94 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa (marijuana) at Number 68 Village, Corriverton, Berbice. After conducting surveillance for several days at a location along Number 68 Village, CANU officers around 04:00h on the day in question observed three to four individuals with flashlights coming through a track.

As the individuals approached, CANU ranks identified themselves and ordered the persons to stop. However, the individuals dropped what they were carrying and scattered in different directions. The CANU ranks attempted to pursue, but given the poor visibility at the time which raised concerns for their safety, they decided not to continue.

CANU officers then returned to the spot where the items were dropped and discovered four bags with several parcels inside. The bags were transported to CANU’s headquarters where they were processed. Some 80 parcels of marijuana weighing 94kg (207 pounds) collectively were found. Shortly after the discovery, CANU issued a wanted bulletin for Lakeram.