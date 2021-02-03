Man dies after struck by pressurized air at Beharry facility

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old Mark Gomes of Long Pond, Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which occurred on Tuesday at around 17:50hrs at Edward Beharry and Company Limited, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Gomes, who was a supervisor at the company, was overseeing the transfer of flour from a pressure tank that was mounted on a truck to a silo.

During the process, the pressure tank started to make “whistling sounds” which prompted the man to climb on to the back of the truck to investigate. However, one of the hoses that was connected to the tank and silo disconnected, causing pressurized air to hit the man in the face.

The pressure caused the man to fall to the ground.

Gomes was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident as investigations continue.