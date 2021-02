Osafo Pollard, 29, of West La Penitence, Georgetown was last evening shot dead at North East La Penitence.

Pollard, a taxi driver, was shot to his head at around 22:30hrs.

Eyewitnesses told investigators that they heard a loud exposition similar to a gunshot. Immediately after, persons started to scream.

Pollard was seen lying on the ground with a wound to his head. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died shortly after midnight

Investigations are ongoing.