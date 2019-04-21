Man dies after being pinned under tractor

A 38-year-old man is now dead after being pinned down in a trench when he allegedly lost control of a tractor he was operating.

The deceased has only been identified as “Sudesh” from Meten Meer Zorg Reserve West Coast Demerara (WCD) at this point.

Reports are that around 07:00h this morning, Sudesh went into the back dam along the De Kinderen sideline dam arear to plow a field, some 20 miles from the public road.

He was said to have been proceeding North on the Eastern side while on his way out of the location he is said to have lost control of the tractor which turned turtle in the Eastern trench.

Sudesh became pinned inside of the trench and passers-by who noticed the incident immediately rushed to render assistance to the trapped man.

But it was apparently too late and his body was taken out from underneath the tractor and rushed to the Leonora cottage hospital where Sudesh was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has been escorted to Ezekiel funeral home for a Post Mortem Examination.

The matter was reported to the police about 07:30 h. According to the police, the motor tractor (29920) is owned by Lakeram Persaus, a 44-year-old sawmill operator who has a contract with the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

The vehicle is being inspected by the police as investigations into the matter continue.