Deadly landslide hits Colombian town
At least 17 people have been killed by a landslide on Sunday in south-western Colombia, officials say. Five others were injured and several houses destroyed...
Billionaire brother “arrested in Algeria”
Four billionaire brothers with links to ousted Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika have been detained by police, state TV reports. They are being held over...
Sri Lanka attacks “linked to foreign network”
A wave of bombings that killed 290 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday was carried out with the support of an international network, officials...
Previous attempts to audit UG’s finances faced staunch resistance – auditor
The announcement that an audit will be conducted into the University of Guyana (UG) is a welcome one for anti-corruption advocate Christopher Ram, who...
Uncle in custody for allegedly raping 8-year-old niece
A 49-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly raping his 8-year-old niece who was left in his care by her mother. The incident...
Miner executed, another allegedly abducted
One man was reportedly executed while another was allegedly abducted on Sunday evening following an incident at a mining community in Region Seven (Cuyuni...
$1.5B lost to paddy bug infestation in Region 6
…farmers forced to dump paddy Seventeen Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) rice farmers have been forced to dump their paddy after it was rejected by...
Mother of 3 killed, family injured after being struck by overtaking truck
A mother of three was on Sunday evening killed while husband and three children sustained injures after they were struck down by a truck...
Miner arrested for rape of 11-year-old
…found with gun, ammo A 27-year-old miner is now in Police custody after he was arrested for the rape of an underage female and was...
Man dies after being pinned under tractor
A 38-year-old man is now dead after being pinned down in a trench when he allegedly lost control of a tractor he was operating. ...