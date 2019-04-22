Miner arrested for rape of 11-year-old

0

…found with gun, ammo

A 27-year-old miner is now in Police custody after he was arrested for the rape of an underage female and was found with an illegal gun, matching ammunition and drugs.

The suspect, who hails from the Potaro River, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), was arrested by police ranks from F Division (Interior locations) on Saturday night.

According to a police source, the 11-year-old girl’s parents reported the rape and ranks were dispatched to locate the perpetrator.

The gun and ammo that the miner had in his possession upon his arrest

Inews was told that the miner is well-known to the young girl’s family and that the rape occurred at the child’s home while she was there alone.

Reports are that the officers made the arrest at about 20:30h at Garraway Stream, Potaro River, Region Eight.

Upon his arrest, the miner was found with an unlicensed pistol with six live rounds of matching ammunition. He is presently in Police custody and is said to be assisting with the investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.