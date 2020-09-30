Man critical, another injured after shooting outside Essequibo Coast hotel

Reeaz Khan, 20, is now critical while his colleague, 25-year-old Cordell Grinds is said to be in a stable condition after a shooting incident at Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast.

The incident occurred at around 19:30hrs on Tuesday, outside of the ‘Gold is Gold Hotel and Bar’.

Grinds and Khan had gone into the hotel to make some payments. As the men were returning to their car, which was parked outside the hotel, they heard two gunshots.

As such, the men hurriedly jumped into the car and drove off. However, two more gunshots went off; one struck Khan to his face while Grinds was shot to the palm of his left hand.

Grinds, who was the driver, managed to arrive at the Suddie Hospital where both men were seen by a doctor and admitted to the institution.

Khan is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Police later inspected the car and discovered two bullet holes. They also recovered a .32 spent shell by the front passenger seat.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police are investigating.