Man charged with attempted murder over toilet row to stand trial

A Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man who allegedly stabbed another following a row over the use of a yard toilet was on Thursday committed to stand trial in the High Court by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Calvin George, 19, is accused of wounding Orin Peters on April 11, 2018 at Kaneville, EBD, with intent to commit murder.

The court heard that the Virtual Complainant (VC) and George argued over the use of a toilet during which George then armed himself with a knife and attacked Peters, stabbing him to his abdomen.

Peters was picked up and rushed to the Diamond hospital. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was treated.

During a confrontation held by police officers George reportedly said “I had no intentions to kill him, I acted on self-defence”.

The defendant was placed on $200,000 bail on his previous appearance but told the court that he could not afford that amount. As such, he was granted a reduction in bail by Magistrate McLennan.

He was ordered to not make contact with the VC or witnesses, or to cause anyone to do same.

Also as a condition of bail, George was required to lodge his travel documents and to report to the Grove Police Station every Friday until the completion of the trial.

The matter will continue in July.