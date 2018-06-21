NWD porter remanded on simple larceny charge

A porter was on Thursday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Junior Robinson, 24, pleaded guilty with explanation, but his plead was withdrawn by Magistrate McLennan after he provided his explanation.

It is alleged that between May 15 and May 16, 2018 while at Water Front, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) he stole four excavator bucket pins and two junction boxes valued $809,000 property of Edward Rodrigues.

According to facts presented, on the days in question the stolen items were displayed in a glass case in front of the virtual complaint’s business place when they were subsequently removed.

A report was made and investigations were carried out by police which led to the recovery of some of the items which were allegedly sold to persons in the area.

The accused was subsequently arrested and charged after CCTV footage allegedly identified him.

Robinson in his defence told the court “I don’t want to waste your time, I didn’t take his things”.

Upon hearing his explanation the Court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objections to bail being granted but informed that court that the defendant was previously arraigned with charges of a similar nature.

The matter will continue on June 27.