Man charged for attempted execution on ex-cop

One of the men who attempted to execution ex-cop Teon Allen known as “Spoil Child” at East La Penitence, Georgetown was on Tuesday Slapped with an attempted murder charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Renard Caesar, 23, of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Police stated that on October 5, 2019, at East La Penitence, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, he discharged rounds at Allen.

Caesar was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Gordon Gilhuys who informed the court that his client was shown a video before he came to court alleging that he was the perpetrator.

The lawyer further stated his client was at the same time informed of the attempted murder charge that was instituted against him.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers told the court that on the day in question, Allen was at the East La Penitence Market purchasing vegetables when the defendant and two others exited a car and opened fire in his direction.

Hence, the matter was reported to the police and anted bulletin was subsequently issued for the defendant’s arrest.

Nevertheless, after the wanted bulletin was issued, Caesar turned himself in at the Mackenzie Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

As such, Caesar was remanded to prison and his next court date is slated for October 31.