‘Hit-and-run’ driver gets bail

A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Corentyne which claimed the life of a 27-year-old man has been released on bail.

Yadesh Rooplall of Crabwood Creek, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magistrate Court to answer to three charges.

It is alleged that on October 19, 2019, he drove motorcar HC 9684 in a dangerous manner, causing the death of Premchand Harripaul of Number 69 Village Corentyne.

He was not required to plea. He was placed on $200,000 bail on this charge.

Rooplall was also slapped with two other charges. He is accused of failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance to an injured person. He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 for each of those charges.

The body of Harripaul was found on a parapet in a pool of blood at the Number 76 Village, Berbice.

The suspect is expected to make his next court appearance on December 19, 2019.