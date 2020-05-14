Man accused of stabbing neighbour to death over cellphone to face charges soon

A Law enforcement officials have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death on Sunday over the theft of a cellular phone.

A police source told INews the man is likely to be charged soon for the crime.

Based on initial reports, on the day in question, the young man stopped his neighbour Marlon Peters, 33, of Lot 46 Gobin Dam, Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) about 21:45h while he was heading home, and confronted him about a cellular phone which was stolen some time ago while they worked in the interior.

Peters denied the allegation and walked away, but was subjected to verbal abuse. A heated argument then ensued between the two men.

According to Police, the suspect then attacked the man from behind, dealing him several stabs to his upper right abdomen and back.

Peters later fell to the dam while the suspect ran in the opposite direction into a clump of bushes.

Peters was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Diamond Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Regional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon told Guyana Times that the suspect was currently in custody as investigations continue.