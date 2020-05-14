More evidence of Mingo inflating votes heavily in favour of APNU/AFC

The National Recount Exercise of Wednesday May 13th showed Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, inflating votes heavily in favour of the incumbent A Partnership National Unity/ Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC).

Based on the Statements of Recount (SORs), twenty five (25) boxes completed so far show Mingo’s declaration of APNU/AFC inflated by 1,874 votes and the PPP/C reduced by 262 votes.

Following are examples of Mingo’s inflated figures in favour of APNU/AFC:

Former Jamaica Prime Minister Bruce Golding, who had led the Organisation of American States’ Electoral Observation Mission (OAS-EOM) to monitor Guyana’s March 2 General and Regional Elections, said he has never seen such a blatant attempt to alter elections results.

Golding was at the time presenting his preliminary report to the Permanent Council of the OAS, which held an ordinary virtual session on Wednesday.

According to Golding, this is even more brazen given the paper trail that is in place, including the fact that more than a dozen copies of the Statements of Poll (SOPs) which indicate how many votes were obtained by each party are prepared at each polling station after the ballots are counted on election night.

With only nine days in today, the National Recount, which the OAS has representatives here monitoring, has already revealed that the Region Four results that were declared by Mingo heavily inflated in favour of the incumbent APNU/AFC Coalition.

In fact, the EOM Head, during his presentation, pointed to several instances where the recount of ballot boxes showed a vast difference between the figures on the SOP and those declared by Mingo.