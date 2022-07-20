Man, 68, dies from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of June 19th, 2022, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,268.

The latest fatality is a 68-year-old unvaccinated man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 114 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 69,172.

There are 31 persons in the hospital, three of whom are in the ICU while 874 are in institutional isolation.

Recoveries stand at 66,996.