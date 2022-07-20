GFS launches probe into fire at St George’s Secondary School

Scores of teachers and students this afternoon escaped uninjured after a fire enveloped and gutted the St George’s Secondary School in Georgetown.

According to the emergency services, when they arrived on the scene, they found the historic building fully ablaze.

A teacher of the school told this publication that she was about to start a class with First Formers when they were alerted by the cleaner that smoke was emanating from the Social Studies room.

Upon exiting the building, the fire began spreading like wildfire. As a result of the blaze, 421 students and their teachers are now displaced.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand says her Ministry is currently looking for accommodation for those students and teachers.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham said an earlier call to the Fire Service could have saved the building. He said it was until the building was fully enveloped by the inferno, that the Fire Service was called to the scene.

Investigations into the origin of the inferno are ongoing.