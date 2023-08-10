Mahdia tragedy: COI members sworn-in

Nearly three months after the fatal fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory, a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) was today sworn in, now tasked with conducting an investigation into the tragic incident that claimed the lives of 20.

At the swearing-in ceremony, President Dr. Irfaan Ali noted that the CoI represents a crucial step towards understanding and healing.

“It is also intended to derive lessons that can improve safety and ensure that such a tragedy never reoccurs,” President Ali said.

The COI comprises Major General Retired Joe Singh as Chairman and other members Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Derrick John and Attorney, Dr. Kim Kyte- Thomas.

Meanwhile, Attorney, Javed Shadick was appointed as Secretary.

On the evening of May 21, a fire allegedly set by a 15-year-old student resulted in the deaths of 19 female students from the Mahdia school dorm and a five-year-old boy. The girls who perished in the fire are: Subrina John, Belnisa Evans, Loreen Evans, Bibi Rita Fiona Jeffrey, Lisa Roberts, Tracil Thomas, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arianna Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Martha Dandrade, Mary Dandrade, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherlyn Bellarmine, Eulander Carter and Andrea Roberts.

Adanye Jerome, the five-year-old son of the dorm mother, is also among those who passed.

The facility had housed about 59 students from the communities of Karisparu, El Paso, Micobie and Chenapau. Information from the Guyana Fire Service indicated that 14 youths died at the scene of the fire, while five died at Mahdia District Hospital.

Even as court proceedings continue against the alleged perpetrator, government has offered to compensate the families affected. That compensation would have ranged between $3 Million and $5 Million per household.

--- ---