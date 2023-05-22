Mahdia dorm fire was allegedly set by upset student

The tragic fire which ravaged the Mahdia Secondary School Females Dormitory in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), resulting in the deaths of 19 children, was allegedly set by an aggrieved student.

The student was reportedly upset that her phone was taken away by administrators of the dorm over concerns of her behaviour. She was reportedly previously suspended for engaging in activities contrary to the rules of the institution.

Furthermore, the student was reportedly embroiled in an argument with the administrators of the dorm/school where she threatened to cause ‘trouble’.

The fire was set in the bathroom area of the dormitory. The student is currently under psychological supervision.

Those who died in the fire are Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delicia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha Dandrade, Loreen Evans, Belnisa Evans, Mary Dandrade, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherina Daniels, Eulander Carter, Andrea Roberts and Rita Jeffrey.

Five-year-old Adanye Jerome, the son of dorm parents, also lost his life.

