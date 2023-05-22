Kitty resident killed in Camp & Church Streets smash-up

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Sunday at about 23:00hrs at Camp and Church Streets, Georgetown.

The accident involved motorcar PAD 8395 owned and driven by Shawn Phillip Parasram, 34; and motorcar PTT 7041 owned and driven by Sheik Rahman, 63, with occupants Ronda Holder, 30, and Natisha Natalie Fernandes, 30, of Kitty, Georgetown.

Police said motorcar PAD 8395 was proceeding east on the southern side of Church Street and on the approach at the intersection of Church and Camp Street, where a traffic light is erected and was flashing red in his direction.

Police added that the driver of motorcar PAD 8395 failed to stop at the intersection and collided to the right rear portion of motorcar PTT 7041 which was proceeding south on the eastern drive lane of Camp Street.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged extensively.

The driver and occupants of motorcar PTT 7041 were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Unfortunately, Fernandes succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention. Her body is currently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Ronda Holder and Sheik Rahman are currently receiving medical attention at GPHC while Parasram was escorted by the Police to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital to receive medical attention.

A breathalyzer test was done on the driver of motorcar PAD 8395 and the results showed 14% and 33% BAC and the driver of motorcar PTT 7041 with the results showing 3% and 6% BAC.

