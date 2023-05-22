CDC dispatches relief supplies to Mahdia

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today sent a quantity of relief items to the town of Mahdia, which is currently mourning the loss of several students who perished in a dormitory fire.

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG), Comfort Sleep, Red Cross, and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) donated a variety of items such as mattresses, food items, sanitary supplies, clothing and care packages. More supplies are intended for the Region Eight town which will depart the CDC Headquarters subsequently.

The Commission expresses profound sympathy to the people Mahdia, especially to those who have lost a loved one in the tragic incident.

