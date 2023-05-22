CDC donates to Mahdia fire victims at GPHC

Georgetown, Guyana – Staff of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today donated a quantity of personal items to the Mahdia fire victims who are under critical care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Hygiene products, clothing and other personal care items were delivered to aid the hospital’s ministration. These items originated from a combination sources; donations from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the CDC Volunteer Corps, and from the Commission’s storage.

Sister Shannon Haynes, one of the nurses attached to the Burn Unit, indicated that such a donation was heartfelt and timely.

The CDC continues to render support to the town of Mahdia during this difficult time.

