Mahaicony man wanted for murder

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Marlon Estriado for questioning in relation to murder committed on Ryan Mohamed on 15 August 2020 at Branch Road Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The 30-year-old suspect’s last known address is listed as Perth Village, Mahaicony, ECD.

According to reports, the victim was assaulted with a bottle by another male and as a result fell to the ground bleeding from a wound to his neck.

As a result of his injuries, the victim was picked up and escorted to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, and died at about 8:45 pm whilst receiving treatment.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 229-2289, 229-2557, 229-2700, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2222, 617-3721, 911 or the nearest police station.

Police say all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.