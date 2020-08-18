Rowley, Cabinet to be sworn-in tomorrow

President of Trinidad and Tobago, Paula-Mae Weekes will swear-in Dr Keith Rowley as Prime Minister tomorrow (Wednesday). The announcement was made via a media release today.

According to CNC3, Dr Rowley said his entire Cabinet will also be sworn in as well.

The following is a statement from the Office of the President (Trinidad and Tobago).

“Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes O.R.T.T., President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago today received the final results of the General Election 2020 from the Chairman of the Elections & Boundaries Commission. Her Excellency immediately thereafter issued letters to Dr. Keith Rowley and Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar enquiring of their willingness to be appointed Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, respectively.

The ceremony to swear-in the Cabinet for Trinidad and Tobago will take place tomorrow Wednesday August 19, at 4pm at the President’s House.

Given the most recent COVID-19 protocols, and after consultation with Chief Medical Officer, the Office of the President has had to reduce the number of invitees to witness the ceremony.

Apart from those to be sworn-in, invited to attend the ceremony are the Chief Justice and his spouse, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, the President of the Inter Religious Organisation, who will lead the prayer, and Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar MP.”