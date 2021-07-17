MACORP to open world-class training centre by 2023

With the aim of reaching and qualifying more Guyanese who are desirous of having a career in machinery, Machinery Corporation of Guyana (MACORP) said it intends to open a state-of-the-art training centre by 2023.

Chief Executive Officer of MACORP, Guillermo Escarraga made these remarks during a recent graduation ceremony that was held to honour 17 graduands who completed a one-year free training programme in Caterpillar machine systems.

The graduation was held at MACORP’S Providence, East Bank Demerara location.

“We are making significant investments including a brand-new state-of-the-art training centre that will be equipped with engines, machines, components, training grounds, proving grounds for machines, labs among other things,” he stated.

The CEO explained that the state-of-the-art training centre aligns with the development of the company and will contribute to the growth of the various industries such as construction, agriculture, mining, energy, and the oil and gas sector.

“This will definitely impact positively, the efforts that our company to be prepared for the bright future ahead of us,” he stated.

Escarraga further highlighted the company will soon be certified by the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) council which will enable them to offer training to more Guyanese who are desirous of having a career in the technical field.

Meanwhile, 17 students recently graduated from the technical training course offered by MACORP.

These students are now certified by MACORP to work with the said company or other companies in the technical field.

Seven of those students were also given awards and trophies for their distinguished, committed and hardworking performance.