Mabaruma father of 4 beaten to death

A 38-year-old man of White Water, Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini) has succumbed to injuries he received less than 24 hours after he was badly beaten by another villager.

Dead is Aaron Conyers, a father of four who worked as a wildlife trader.

Reports are that Conyers was at a shop at Black Water Landing last evening, consuming alcohol when he got into an argument with the owner of the establishment.

During the argument, Conyers was badly beaten with a piece of wood.

The man then went home, but later in the night, he started to bleed through his mouth and nose.

He was taken to the Mabaruma Hospital where he died today whilst receiving medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---