Lusignan Prison inmate busted with ganja

A 23-year-old inmate on remand at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was busted with 7 grams of marijuana.

It was reported that a search was carried out on the inmate at around 14:25h and a small transparent ziplock bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in the waist of his pants.

It was later handed over to the Police and was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 7 grams. He was told of the offence committed, caution according to the Judges Rules and he admitted.