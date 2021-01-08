61-year-old nabbed with gun, ammunition

A 61-year-old Charlotte Street, Bourda resident was nabbed with a .38 revolver and 5 matching rounds on the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Thursday, according to the Police.

According to information released by the Police, at the time of the discovery, the suspect was driving a car acting in a suspicious manner. A party of Policemen, led by a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Officer decided to stop him and conduct a search on his person and the vehicle he was driving.

It was during the search that the illegal weapon and ammunition were discovered.

The Georgetown resident was arrested and taken in Police custody where he is assisting with investigations.