Lusignan inmate takes ganja from car, throws it into prison compound 

An inmate at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is in hot water after he was caught retrieving a parcel of marijuana from a car parked outside of the prison and then throwing the package into the compound.

Shadrack King, 25, is currently serving a sentence for a wounding offence and he serves as an orderly in the penitentiary.

On Wednesday at around 08:20hrs, the prisoner was emptying garbage outside of the prison when it was observed that he went into an old car parked outside of the jailhouse and retrieved a bulky plastic bag. The inmate then threw the bag over the prison fence.

The police said “alert prison officers” escorted the prisoner to the suspicious package which, when opened, revealed tobacco leaves, bamboo, zip lock bags, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis which weighed 1110.5 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.