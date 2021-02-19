Mother, son arrested over possession of ganja, stolen TV

Ingrid Chase, 66, and her 48-year-old son Andrew Paul, both vendors of Lot 180 Charlotte Street, Georgetown have been arrested for having in their possession a stolen television set and a quantity of marijuana.

Police ranks, acting on information received, went to the duo’s home on Thursday where they conducted a search.

During the search, a brown barrel was inspected and within it, ranks found two brown salt bags. One of the bags contained five parcels while the other bag contained four parcels. The parcels contained suspected cannabis.

A further search was conducted and a carton box was found under a bed, containing three transparent parcels with leaves seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Also, two television sets and two gas bottles were found in the lower flat of the house, which is occupied by the elderly woman’s daughter. Police said one of the television sets was stolen during a break and enter and larceny offence which occurred on January 15 at Pike Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

The mother and son were arrested while the suspected cannabis was weighed, and it amounted to 27 kilograms and 343 grams.

Efforts are being made to locate the woman’s daughter.

Investigation is in progress. See photographs below.

