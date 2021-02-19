Police issue wanted bulletin for fraudster

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for 63-year-old Ryan Ferreira. He is wanted for questioning in relation to forging of documents with intent to defraud the public, and demanding property upon a forged instrument. These offences were allegedly committed on April 2, 2020.

Ferreira’s last known address was given as Lot 16 Durban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the wanted man is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 911, or at the nearest Police station.

All information would be treated with the strictest confidence.