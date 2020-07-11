Lowenfield used Mingo’s fraudulent figures to submit new report

The figures used in the latest report submitted by the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield are the fraudulent numbers declared by the Returning Officer for Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) Clairmont Mingo.

Mingo had declared that for Region Four, the PPP/C received 77,231 while the coalition won 136,057.

These are the same numbers in the report submitted by Lowenfield. However, the certified recount results for Region Four confirmed that the actual votes cast are: 80,920 votes for the PPP/C while the APNU/AFC received 116,941 votes.

Overall, the PPP/C has won the elections with 233,336 votes while the APNU/AFC gained 217,920 – a difference of 15,416.

See below report submitted by the CEO today using fraudulent figures: