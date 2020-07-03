Lowenfield slapped with 3rd private criminal charge

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has been slapped with yet another private criminal charge for fraud.

Two private criminal charges were filed against Lowenfield for “Misconduct in Public Office contrary to the Common Law” and “Conspiracy to commit Fraud” by citizens Desmond Morian and Dr Daniel Josh Kanhai respectively.

However, on Friday, Morian field another charge – “Conspiracy to commit a Felony”. He is alleging that the CEO conspired with person or persons unknown to use Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo’s fraudulent figures to prepare a report that was submitted to the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh, back in March.

The hearing on the first two charges was slated for today at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. However, Lowenfield had dodged being served.

This resulted in the Court issuing a summons for him to appear on July 14 in relation to all three charges.

The two charges filed initially alleged that the CEO between March 2 and June 29, willfully breached the trust of the public by submitting a fraudulent report to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) with fabricated figures that invalidated over 115,000 votes instead of using the results emanating from the national recount as instructed.