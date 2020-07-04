Container trucks, lorries to be restricted during rush hours

The Guyana Police Force on Friday announced that it will start restricting container trucks and lorries along the roadways during peak hours.

In a post on its Facebook page, the GPF stated that the trucks will be restricted from using the roadways in Georgetown, East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara, West Bank Demerara and West Coast Demerara between the hours of 07:00-09:00h; 11:00-13:00h; and 15:00-17:00h in order to ease traffic congestion.

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Linden Isles along with Traffic Officer Regional Division 4 ‘B’, Assistant Superintendent Jermaine Harper met on Friday with owners and drivers of motor lorries/container trucks of East Bank Demerara at Soesdyke Junction where they put forward this new proposal.

The Traffic Chief, according to the GPF post, said that one of the major causes of traffic congestion on our roadways is the increasingly high volume of vehicles that are being imported and registered every year.

He is quoted as saying that the apparent inability of drivers to cope with the overcrowded environment and overburdened infrastructure is indicative that the roadways are in a state of constant catastrophe and that the limitations of the road network, force drivers to maneuver their vehicles of all classes, especially large motor lorries, in an often-dangerous manner to other road users.

Additionally, the Traffic Chief stated that further engagements would be made with companies and businesses that operate container trucks and motor lorries on a daily basis so as to apprise them of this new proposal.

According to Section 48 (1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act (MVRTA) Chapter 51:02. “The Commissioner of Police may, with the approval of the Minister, make orders for any of the following purposes: a) The specification of the routes to be followed by motor or other vehicles; b) The prohibition or restriction of the use of specified roads by motor or other vehicles of any specified class or description, generally or during particular hours; c) The prohibition of the driving of vehicles on any specified road otherwise than in a specific direction; d) otherwise in relation to the regulation of traffic.