Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield has proposed that a national recount of the ballots cast at March 2, 2020 will take 156 days.

This was included in the work plan he submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) earlier today.

The Commission is expected to meet again tomorrow to further discuss the recount plan.

Opposition Commissions were not happy with the proposed timeline and they intend to rework it.

There were 479,453 ballots cast at the 2020 general elections.