Linden man who was transferred to GPHC tests positive for COVID-19

The Linden resident who was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) from the Mackenzie Hospital after he displayed severe respiratory symptoms, has been tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), a source has confirmed.

According to source at the hospital, the man’s positive result was sent to officials in Linden and efforts are currently being made to determine who are the persons he would have been in contact with lately so that the relevant action could be taken.

On Tuesday, the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) confirmed that the man showed up at the Mackenzie Hospital yesterday (Monday) where he demonstrated several respiratory symptoms. His condition worsened and several tests were conducted on him.

However, a decision was made to have the patient transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where a higher level of care is expected to be provided urgently.

The hospital, in ensuring that all measures were taken, has since met individually with the attending staff and reassured them on several issues and concerns that they had.

Acting Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Joseph London who met with several of the staff said that the hospital has taken a more aggressive role in addressing several issues and concerns affecting the staff and members of the public.

He said that management at the hospital is cognizant that persons are tense and are fearful and as such, they continue to reassure their staff about their well-being, while ensuring that all standard operating procedures are followed.