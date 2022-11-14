Local athlete nabbed with illegal gun at gymnasium

A local footballer of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was arrested on Saturday evening after he was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The 24-year-old was stopped and searched by Police at the gymnasium, which is located on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, during a football match.

The footballer is no stranger to the law. In 2018, he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess on a wounding charge committed on a Police officer.

According to reports at the time, he had a relationship with the Police officer’s girlfriend, who went to the woman’s, Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt home, and found her in the footballer lap.

It is alleged that the victim and his girlfriend had an argument and the footballer, in retaliation, attacked the officer and dealt him a punch to his face. He then allegedly snatched the officer’s service revolver and pointed it at him.

The officer left and reported the matter to the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, and the footballer was subsequently arrested and charged.

Two weeks after he was charged for that incident, the footballer was charged for robbing a woman of a $30,000 cell phone, at Albert and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun. He was further accused of damaging the woman’s motor car, valued at $3.5 million.

When he appeared in court, he had denied both charges and was on trial. However, when the matters were called, the virtual complainant told the court that she did not wish to proceed with the matters. Hence, the Magistrate dismissed the robbery and damage to property charges.

Also, in February this year, the footballer was arrested and questioned in connection with the killing of Carlos DeShawn Waithe, 24, a clothes vendor of Lot 2 Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

On the night of Waithe’s murder, he was consuming alcohol with friends in Charlestown after which he indicated to them that he was leaving to head to a known bar at Breda Street, Georgetown.

It was reported that Waithe, while in the company of another friend, arrived at the bar, during which the dead man’s friend became involved in an argument with another patron at the bar.

The friend, Police said, was then seen running east on Leopold Street towards Smyth Street while being chased by a group of men.

Loud explosions were heard during the chase which caused Waithe to also give chase behind the men, yelling “y’all can’t shoot da man”. The men then turned their attention to Waithe and an argument ensued, during which he was shot and later died.