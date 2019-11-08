Linden youth found dead in home

The lifeless body of a Linden youth was discovered on Wednesday evening at his home.

Dead is 16-year-old De Andray De Jonge, a fourth form student of the Harmony Secondary School, who resided at Lot 262 One Mile, Wismar, Linden.

His lifeless body was discovered by relatives at about 21:00h. It is suspected that the lad may have committed suicide.

The teen resided at the home with his sister, brother and other family members. His brother reported that he last spoke with him at about 19:44h on Wednesday shortly before he left the home.

This publication was told that De Jonge returned to the home at 20:47h and shortly after, he was found motionless in his room.

He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was examined and no marks of violence were observed.

The teen was described as a “quiet person” by family members who indicated that he kept mostly to himself. Relatives have indicated that they are unaware of him having any problems in school or at home.

The body is presently at the LHC mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination (PME). The Police have since launched an investigation into the incident.