GTI, GITC building foundations for oil and gas sector

The Guyana Technical Institute (GTI) and the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) are gearing up with a host of training programmes to service the looming oil and gas industry.

From electrical installation, automotive mechanic and metalwork engineering, to masonry, plumbing and welding, the institutions have been producing students with a solid foundation to set foot in the industry.

The principal of the GITC, Dexter Cornette, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) recently, that the institution which provides level one training for persons, offers certification in various areas.

He said many persons who received the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) have been getting job opportunities within oil and gas companies, as many were returning for transcripts and recommendations from the institution.

“The very programmes offered here open the door for further training for programmes in the sector. The level one programme gives an advantage against a person who has no technical background,” he told DPI.

Students graduating from the GTIC can use their certification to further their studies at GTI.

“Even the level one programme will allow them to gain access to the popular sector that is coming up upon us. The industry is looking for persons with technical background, and all the technical institutes create that background for persons who seek training.”

As for the GTI, the Ministry of Finance’s Basic Needs Trust Fund is embarking on providing funding for a level one and two welding programme with the issuance of a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ).

GTI is proposing to establish the American Welding Society (AWS) accredited training courses to license local welders, as it aims to make available higher levels of technical and vocational training for Guyanese.

This will ensure that local welders meet the requirements of local as well as international standards in anticipation of projected local industrial demands.

To achieve the recognised American Welding Society accreditation, several components will have to be completed. These include the construction of a building following standards and specifications, training of instructors and the installation of modern equipment to fulfil the training requirements of an AWS Accredited Facility. This facility will be the first of its kind in Guyana.