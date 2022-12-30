Linden single mother gets new home for 2023

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill today visited Blueberry Hill, Linden where a new home is being constructed for a single mother, her five kids, and her elderly mom.

The intervention was made after Minister Edghill was petitioned by residents from the area about the living conditions of the woman and her family.

With support from the private sector, President Irfaan Ali ‘s Men on a Mission (MOM) in Region 10, the PPP/C Group in Linden, the Region 10 RDC and others, the home was constructed in just over a week. The cost of the house is $2M.

The home is still under construction with some final details left to be done; furniture will also be supplied to the family in the coming days.

Minister Edghill also stated that the REO and Prime Minister’s Representative in Linden have both committed to getting the area cleaned and cleared so that the health of the family and residents can be improved.