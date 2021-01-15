Linden poised for massive development – Todd

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd says the township of Linden is poised for massive development.

He said the Government’s plans for the Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) and the nation are reflected in its manifesto and it is working hard to bring them to fruition. The Minister was at the time addressing the media following outreaches in Blueberry Hill and Christianburg, Region 10.

He said the people will see the development through the social pillars related to health, education, infrastructure and economic development. Minister Todd also noted that the Government will not give up on its traditional sectors, but will use funds from oil and gas to diversify the economy.

“Linden will see a rise in employment. They will see manufacturing coming to Linden. They will see a sharp rise in economic activities because we are going to connect Linden and Lethem which connects us to northern Brazil, which is going to open up huge potential for Guyana along with the deep-water harbour. So, the people of Linden [are] well poised.”

The construction of the road linking Linden and Lethem is expected to start this year. The Government is currently sourcing funding from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund for the project.

Further, following a bilateral meeting with Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister, H.E Ernesto Fraga Araujo, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced that a “special committee” has been established to advance works on the Guyana to Brazil road link, which is a port for development.

Minister Todd said based on interaction with the people, it is clear that they understand the economic prospects of the Government and they can then hold the PPP/C administration accountable.

The Foreign Minister also noted that the people of Linden can see the President’s sincerity and his commitment to enhancing their lives during his outreach in the town and his interactions with them at Watooka House.

“The President is not someone who just says things. He means what he says; he has made commitment. He is here today with the Cabinet members which is proof that Linden like any other community in Guyana, is of great priority to the President,” Minister Todd said. He also told residents that the Government has committed to continuous engagement with the people.