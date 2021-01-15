President urges residents to tap into Linden to Mabura Hill Road project opportunities

President Dr Irfaan Ali has urged residents of Region Ten to be ready to tap into opportunities that the Linden to Mabura Hill Road upgrade project will bring to the area.

The Head of State, who was speaking on Thursday during an outreach to the Region, said there will be lots of opportunities for both the private sector and residents.

“There is a great level of investment that will come to Region 10 such as the US$150M road initiative. You need to get yourselves ready to support that development.”

The upgrading to the 121 kilometres roadway will help to improve connectivity between Guyana’s hinterland and the coast.

The Head of State told the residents to recognise the development opportunities ahead and to improve their skills to ensure maximum benefit.

President Ali also pledged his Government’s support in assisting the residents to consolidate their skills.

In addition to this, the President noted that the residents also have the opportunity to lend critical support to other sectors, including mining, and pointed to the wealth of skills that reside in them.