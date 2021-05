Nicolai Cameron is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to rape.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Nicolai Cameron is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 442-0759, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Details

Name: Nicolai Cameron

Age: 29

Ethnicity: Afro-Guyanese

Last Known Address: Lot 28 Blue Berry Hill, Wismar Linden

Offence: Rape