Linden man robbed of motorcycle at gunpoint

A 30-year-old man of Wismar Squatting Area, Linden was on Monday robbed of his motorcycle by an armed bandit outside of his home.

The incident occurred at around 19:00hrs.

Clifton Halley had parked his motorcycle in front of his house and went inside to collect his belongings to head to work.

Upon returning to his motorcycle, he was confronted by the perpetrator who held him at gunpoint and demanded that he hand over the vehicle.

Fearful for his life, the man handed over the keys to the bike. The perpetrator then made good his escape.

The motorcycle is black in colour and bears registration number CJ 9299. It was worth some $450,000.

Investigations are ongoing.