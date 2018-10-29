Linden man jailed for causing woman’s death

After a lengthy trial, Keith Hollingsworth, 47, of Linden was found guilty by Magistrate Judy Latchman today (Monday) for causing the death of Samsonisha Batterlamo of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) by driving dangerously on August 21, 2017.

Hollingsworth and another driver, Ron Walker; who was the driver of motor lorry GGG 9877 at the time, were charged jointly for the accident, but the charge was dismissed against Walker after he was found innocent.

Magistrate Latchman, who conducted the trial, informed Hollingsworth that the evidence presented by the prosecution was found to be sufficient; and as such, he was found guilty as charged. He was sentenced to four years six months imprisonment.

The man had denied the charge which stated that he drove motor car PJJ 8918 in a dangerous manner to the public, thereby causing the woman’s death.

In Hollingsworth’s presence on his first court appearance, the court heard that the deceased had just left the Diamond Diagnostic Centre in a taxi when it collided with the two defendants’ vehicles, as they were said to be overtaking the car in which she was travelling.