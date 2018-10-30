Woman dies in Bee Hive accident involving cop

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 14:15h on Monday at the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) involving motorcar, PWW 5851, driven by a Police Constable who is said to be stationed at an East Coast Outpost and resides at Supply, Mahaica, ECD.

According to information from the police, the occupant of the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Keiola Thomas, of Clonbrook, ECD, sucummbed to injuries received in the accident.

It was detailed that the car was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with two Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility poles situated on the said eastern side of the road.

The driver and occupant were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where Thomas was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was treated for his injuries and subjected to a breathalyzer which reportedly gave a negative reading.

The Constable is in custody assisting with the investigation.