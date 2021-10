Ray Williams was on Tuesday slapped with a rape charge and he was remanded to prison by Magistrate Wanda Fortune when he appeared virtually at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Williams was charged for the offence of Rape of a Child Under 16 Years, Contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

He was not required to plead to the indictment and was remanded to prison until November 3, 2021.