Linden man busted with 56.3 grams of ganja at Eugene F. Correia Airport

A 24-year-old resident of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was on Tuesday busted with 56.3 grams of marijuana at the Eugene F. Correia Interational Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

On the day in questions, a rank of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) conducted a search of the passenger and his luggage which led to the discovery of the suspected narcotics stored in two Pringles tins.

The substance was tested and confirmed to be ganja. The suspect was arrested as investigation continue.