Linden businessman shot 4 times following argument

A shooting incident has left 53-year-old Nigel Sumersal, a businessman of Wismar Housing Scheme in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), hospitalised with several gunshot wounds about his body as Police hunt for the suspect.

Sumersal was allegedly shot on Friday at about 21:00h at his home, where he operates a shop, following a misunderstanding with another man earlier in the evening, the Guyana Police Force reported.

Enquiries revealed that at about 19:00h, Sumersal and the suspect, who are known to each other, had a misunderstanding. The suspect left after an argument ensued and the businessman remained at his shop.

Some two hours after, the businessman said that he heard several loud explosions suspected to be gunshots and upon investigating, he saw the suspect on the street a short distance away armed with a handgun, pointing in his direction.

He told Police that he then felt something hit him and he began feeling burning sensations about his body. He was shot once to his abdomen and three times to his right hand. The businessman was rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex where he underwent emergency surgery.

Two warheads and two suspected 9mm spent shells were recovered at the scene by detectives. Police are in pursuit of the suspect as investigations continue.