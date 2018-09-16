Lima Sands residents decry shoddy road works

… call for Govt intervention

Residents of the Lima Sands area in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are appealing to the Public Infrastructure Ministry to address the inferior works, which were done to the road and cannot stand the test of time.

Baffled at the current state of the road, several residents indicated that within a one-week period, numerous potholes appeared, and the shoulders continue to fall apart constantly on the only path that leads to the main road. Contractors reportedly used loam and stones to build the network which is deteriorating rapidly.

The community is located off the Essequibo Coast Public Road and as such, teachers and students would travel several miles to access the only nursery and primary school on the main road. Persons would also utilise the same route to seek medical facilities. This publication as told that transportation is very costly since only few vehicle operators transport service to the area, owing to the high cost of maintenance.

One mother noted that while the school bus service is a blessing to the community, the service is sometimes interrupted due to the deplorable state of the road.

Calls were made for authorities to inspect the shoddy works which were done and moreover, to fix the potholes on the road.