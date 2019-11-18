Lewis leaps into Top 10 ICC T20I rankings

Evin Lewis’ recent good showing in the T20 International Series against Afghanistan has seen him move into the Top 10 of the ICC rankings for batsmen in this format. The left-hander had scores of 68, 14, and 24 which earned him a jump of seven places and into seventh position – making him the only West Indian in the top bracket. Lewis has done well in the T20I format with two centuries against India – in 125 not out Jamaica and 100 in Florida, as well as 91 against Pakistan in Trinidad, CWI has reported.

There was also a rise for two West Indian bowlers who performed well over the three matches. Kesrick Williams completed a successful return to international cricket as he ended as the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets for 71 runs off 12 overs. This earned him a jump to Number 23 in the rankings released on Monday. Sheldon Cottrell, the left-arm new ball bowler has broken into the Top 20. He bowled well in all three matches with a best of 2-29 in the final match on Sunday night.

The next white ball assignment will be three One-Day International and three T20 Internationals against India in December. With the white ball formats completed the west Indies and Afghanistan will now switch their attention to the Test match, which will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, from November 27 to December 1. It will be the sixth Test match for west indies this year and first away from home. They beat England 2-1 at home to regain the Wisden Trophy but suffered 0-2 series defeat at the hands of India in the Caribbean, CWI reported.